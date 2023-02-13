Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UPL collaborates with Oro Agri for co-distribution of Orange Oil for plant protection
Deep dive into the world of Agri-Operations with SIOM Nashik's industry-ready MBA
Agri-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Agri-Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU