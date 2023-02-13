Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 574.38 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 16.91% to Rs 43.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 574.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 600.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.574.38600.4610.2711.2148.1056.8743.5252.3843.5252.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)