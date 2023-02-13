Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 574.38 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 16.91% to Rs 43.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 574.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 600.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales574.38600.46 -4 OPM %10.2711.21 -PBDT48.1056.87 -15 PBT43.5252.38 -17 NP43.5252.38 -17
