Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 41.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.14% to Rs 27.78 croreNet profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 41.98% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.14% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.7837.61 -26 OPM %16.9215.77 -PBDT3.815.10 -25 PBT0.551.38 -60 NP0.470.81 -42
