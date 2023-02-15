Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.80% to Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.80% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.7810.006.399.500.440.440.110.090.090.07

