A F Enterprises standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Financials shares edge higher
PNB soars on Govt's nod to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC
UTI AMC slips after Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY; total AUM at Rs 14.97 lakh crore
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
-
Sales decline 25.71% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of A F Enterprises declined 84.93% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.041.40 -26 OPM %-70.1970.00 -PBDT0.321.03 -69 PBT0.140.73 -81 NP0.110.73 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU