A F Enterprises standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.71% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises declined 84.93% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.041.40-70.1970.000.321.030.140.730.110.73

