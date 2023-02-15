JUST IN
A F Enterprises standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.71% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises declined 84.93% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.041.40 -26 OPM %-70.1970.00 -PBDT0.321.03 -69 PBT0.140.73 -81 NP0.110.73 -85

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:46 IST

