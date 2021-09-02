Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karnavati Finance Ltd, Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd and Jump Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2021.

Umiya Tubes Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 7.86 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2696 shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 13.36. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd lost 4.92% to Rs 71.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25308 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd slipped 4.32% to Rs 9.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34996 shares in the past one month.

Jump Networks Ltd plummeted 4.29% to Rs 9.36. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

