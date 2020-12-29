Ahluwalia Contracts jumps after order win

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 4.41% to Rs 263.05 after the company said its has secured new order aggregating to Rs 309.44 crore.

The order calls for construction of high-rise multi storied residential complex, located at Z-1, Project, Phase-III, Nandankanan Road, in Bhubaneswar (Orissa). The total order inflow during the FY21 stands at Rs 2086.44 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday 29 December 2020.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.3% to Rs 17.95 crore on a 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 434.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

