Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 184.35 points or 0.76% at 24330.47 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.97%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.85%),D-Link India Ltd (up 3.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.08%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.71%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 1.97%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.97%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 1.96%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.41%), NIIT Ltd (down 1.35%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.05%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 322.23 or 0.68% at 47675.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.25 points or 0.6% at 13956.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 123.47 points or 0.69% at 18062.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.74 points or 0.5% at 5953.47.

On BSE,1537 shares were trading in green, 631 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

