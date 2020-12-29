Volumes jump at Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd counter

-
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 9.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares
Nilkamal Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 December 2020.
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 9.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.30% to Rs.65.20. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Nilkamal Ltd witnessed volume of 11692 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2867 shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.1,590.50. Volumes stood at 15937 shares in the last session.
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.29% to Rs.137.00. Volumes stood at 8.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Coromandel International Ltd saw volume of 44994 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17286 shares. The stock increased 0.42% to Rs.853.70. Volumes stood at 55372 shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd saw volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99795 shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.177.40. Volumes stood at 80339 shares in the last session.
