Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 78.08 points or 1.12% at 7030.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 13.9%), Union Bank of India (up 6.39%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 3.82%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.73%),RBL Bank Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 3.13%), Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (up 3.08%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 2.94%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 2.75%), and Bank of Baroda (up 2.72%).

On the other hand, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.94%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.75%), and Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 1.23%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 322.23 or 0.68% at 47675.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.25 points or 0.6% at 13956.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 123.47 points or 0.69% at 18062.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.74 points or 0.5% at 5953.47.

On BSE,1537 shares were trading in green, 631 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

