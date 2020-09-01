AIA Engineering announces closure of subsidiary's facility

-
AIA Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Welcast Steels (WSL) has decided to permanently close its Grinding Media manufacturing facility at its plant located at Plot No.15, Phase-1, Peenya Industrial Area, Bengaluru - 560 058.
There will be no adverse effect of the above closure by WSL, as the Company has enough surplus capacity to meet it's requirement.
