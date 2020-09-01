AIA Engineering announces closure of subsidiary's facility

JUST IN
Escorts Agri Machinery Segment records highest ever August sales

AIA Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Welcast Steels (WSL) has decided to permanently close its Grinding Media manufacturing facility at its plant located at Plot No.15, Phase-1, Peenya Industrial Area, Bengaluru - 560 058.

There will be no adverse effect of the above closure by WSL, as the Company has enough surplus capacity to meet it's requirement.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:38 IST

