ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces customer service chatbot 'LiGo' on Google Assistant

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced its customer service chatbot 'LiGo' on 'Google Assistant'. This would enable the Company's policyholders to have their queries addressed by simple voice commands such as "Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo" or "May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo".

Expanding its innovation quotient by leveraging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) the Company has added another layer of convenience for its customers.

Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the Company's strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience.

Customers can instantly access information on their policies by activating 'Google Assistant' on their Android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number. It is as simple as asking Google for directions or traffic.

In this ever-evolving digital world where speed, efficiency and convenience are continually being enhanced, there has been rapid adoption of AI-powered voice assistants by individuals owing to personalized, and immediate experiences being provided. Available in 'Indian English' and with support for nine Indian languages, Google Assistant enables people to have a conversation with Google, and get things done in their world in a natural and personalized way.

