AIA Engineering to source ferro chrome from SAL Steel

To also provide inter-corporate deposit of Rs 125 cr to SAL Steel

AIA Engineering has entered into a Supply Agreement for 3 years with SAL Steel (SAL) for supply of Ferro Chrome by SAL to the Company on non exclusive basis.

Consequent thereto, Company has also agreed to provide a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs. 125 crore to SAL which will be used by SAL to repay its loan / for working capital requirements.

