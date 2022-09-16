Ambuja Cements announces resignation of directors

-
-
With effect from 16 September 2022Ambuja Cements announced the resignation of directors as follows:
Resignation of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors:
Martin Kriegner (DIN:00077715)
Jan Jenisch (DIN: 07957196)
Christof Hassig (DIN: 01680305)
Then Hwee Tan (DIN: 08354724)
Ramanathan Muthu (DIN: 01607274)
Ranjit Shahani (DIN: 00103845)
Mario Gross (DIN: 09586077)
Arun Kumar Anand (DIN: 08964078)
Resignation of Independent Directors:
Nasser Munjee (DIN :00010180)
Shailesh Haribhakti (DIN:00007347)
Rajendra Chitale (DIN:00015986)
Omkar Goswami (DIN:00004258)
Shikha Sharma (DIN :00043265)
