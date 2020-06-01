Ajanta Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bayer CropScience Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2020.

Bayer CropScience Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2020.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 1450.5 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9972 shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd tumbled 3.63% to Rs 5179.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2903 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd crashed 3.11% to Rs 116.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20350 shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd corrected 3.01% to Rs 722.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd pared 2.85% to Rs 246.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73115 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)