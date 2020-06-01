Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 19.76 points or 0.13% at 15626.64 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 4.1%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.89%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.43%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.37%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lupin Ltd (down 1.85%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.73%), Cipla Ltd (down 1.22%), Pfizer Ltd (down 1.1%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 10.32%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 6.49%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.49%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 869.48 or 2.68% at 33293.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 255.25 points or 2.66% at 9835.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 315.5 points or 2.9% at 11208.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.82 points or 2.51% at 3988.47.

On BSE,1814 shares were trading in green, 529 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)