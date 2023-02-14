Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.39% to Rs 94.40 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 23.81% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.39% to Rs 94.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94.4065.38 44 OPM %6.197.30 -PBDT3.262.80 16 PBT2.251.70 32 NP1.602.10 -24
