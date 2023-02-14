Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.39% to Rs 94.40 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 23.81% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.39% to Rs 94.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.94.4065.386.197.303.262.802.251.701.602.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)