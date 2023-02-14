Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.170.1141.1836.360.060.110.010.070.010.10

