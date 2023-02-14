Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.11 55 OPM %41.1836.36 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.010.07 -86 NP0.010.10 -90

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:41 IST

