Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 2433.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 43.29 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 2433.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.2946.87 -8 OPM %-5.753.54 -PBDT2.351.21 94 PBT1.250.16 681 NP1.520.06 2433
