Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 2433.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 43.29 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 2433.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.43.2946.87-5.753.542.351.211.250.161.520.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)