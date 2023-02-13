Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.42% to Rs 186.25 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 40.44% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 186.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales186.25132.64 40 OPM %16.1717.94 -PBDT24.8617.47 42 PBT20.7213.75 51 NP14.6910.46 40
