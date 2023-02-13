JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.42% to Rs 186.25 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 40.44% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 186.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales186.25132.64 40 OPM %16.1717.94 -PBDT24.8617.47 42 PBT20.7213.75 51 NP14.6910.46 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU