Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.42% to Rs 186.25 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 40.44% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 186.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.186.25132.6416.1717.9424.8617.4720.7213.7514.6910.46

