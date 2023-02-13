Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 24.87% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.668.11-32.1612.081.782.221.782.141.451.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)