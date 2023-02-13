JUST IN
Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 24.87% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.668.11 -30 OPM %-32.1612.08 -PBDT1.782.22 -20 PBT1.782.14 -17 NP1.451.93 -25

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:49 IST

