Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 157.71 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 4186.25 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported to Rs 157.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 4186.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3616.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4186.253616.51 16 OPM %12.5610.41 -PBDT521.90369.79 41 PBT460.23315.82 46 NP157.71-2.23 LP
