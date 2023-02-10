Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 86.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 31.03 crore

Net profit of Akshar Spintex declined 86.26% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.0346.843.938.731.494.440.423.380.473.42

