Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 86.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 31.03 croreNet profit of Akshar Spintex declined 86.26% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.0346.84 -34 OPM %3.938.73 -PBDT1.494.44 -66 PBT0.423.38 -88 NP0.473.42 -86
