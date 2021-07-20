Albert David Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Abrasives Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2021.

Albert David Ltd spiked 11.75% to Rs 595.8 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7111 shares in the past one month.

Orient Abrasives Ltd soared 10.98% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96912 shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd surged 9.96% to Rs 15.68. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19073 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd advanced 9.95% to Rs 18.67. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd spurt 9.82% to Rs 66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24076 shares in the past one month.

