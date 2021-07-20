TCI Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ACC Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2021.

TCI Express Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 1702.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5277 shares in the past one month.

ACC Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 2299.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23982 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Cement Ltd surged 5.74% to Rs 441.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29744 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd gained 3.32% to Rs 681.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51512 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose 3.10% to Rs 705.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

