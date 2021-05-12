Orient Abrasives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Ceinsys Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2021.

Orient Abrasives Ltd crashed 12.13% to Rs 25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35182 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 865 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd lost 8.32% to Rs 141.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13825 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd shed 5.87% to Rs 30.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28304 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd fell 5.86% to Rs 138.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1169 shares in the past one month.

