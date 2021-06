Dish TV India to consider fund raising options

On 21 June 2021

Dish TV India will consider proposal for fund raising by issue of permissible securities including through rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required on 21 June 2021.

Earlier, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 17 February 2021 had approved in-principal to raise up to Rs 1000 crore in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)