Wipro joins World Economic Forum's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative

Wipro today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative to establish a healthy, resilient and equitable future of work.

This initiative aims to co-create new frameworks, shape forward-thinking people policies and utilize tools and technologies to collectively build human-first work standards, with people at the heart of business.

Wipro has invested in its workforce, developed new ways of working, and created a more relevant and inclusive post-pandemic work environment to seamlessly transition to a sustainable future of work. The company is also undertaking initiatives to support and equip its people with dedicated programs for physical, social, financial and mental well-being.

