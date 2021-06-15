Wipro to use IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation

-
Wipro announced its intent to join IBM's (NYSE: IBM) ecosystem of partners using IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernize its mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments. IBM Cloud Paks for Automation is an AI-powered portfolio that helps customers streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows that run centrally, in networks, and at the edge.
IBM Cloud Paks for Automation, AI-powered hybrid cloud software solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, offer enterprises a portable, flexible and secured path to optimization by automating business and IT processes to accelerate growth.
Leveraging IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, Wipro developed its Cloud Native Integration Platform (CNIP) that helps empower organizations to be agile, scalable, and resilient.
The platform's cloud-native architecture and functions form the core building block for digital transformation. The solution provides recommendations and automates migration to cloud, which helps enterprises modernize applications using a hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure. Through this solution, customers will be able to meet their business needs and gain access to Wipro's service capabilities ranging from strategic advice and business transformation to IT services, solution development, integration, and deployment of hybrid cloud solutions.
