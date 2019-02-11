JUST IN
Business Standard

Voltas to set up manufacturing unit in Tirupati

Capital Market 

Voltas announced its intention to start construction of their new manufacturing facility, spread over 65 acres, in Tirupati. This facility will initially manufacture and assemble air conditioners and related cooling products with a total capacity of more than 1 Million units to start with.

Continuing its thrust on Research and Development, Voltas aims to create technologically advanced products which are expected to start rolling out from the second half of 2020.

The Company plans to invest over Rs. 500 crore while putting together an OEM base for home appliances, and simultaneously creating local employment opportunities in the region.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 10:47 IST

