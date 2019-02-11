K P R Mill expands total garment and processing capacity

-
K P R Mill is adding another 10 Million Garment capacity in its existing facility and also expanding Processing capacity to match the increased Garments' requirements.
With this the total capacity is increased to 115 Million Garments per annum and the Processing to 22,000 MT per annum.
