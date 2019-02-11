JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sun TV Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

K P R Mill expands total garment and processing capacity

Capital Market 

K P R Mill is adding another 10 Million Garment capacity in its existing facility and also expanding Processing capacity to match the increased Garments' requirements.

With this the total capacity is increased to 115 Million Garments per annum and the Processing to 22,000 MT per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 12:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements