Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces the successful USFDA inspection of its oncology facility at Panelav

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at Company's Solid Oral Oncology facility located at Panelav from 24 June, 2019 to 28 June, 2019.
This was a first scheduled inspection and Company passed the inspection without any Form 483 Observation.
