JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 cr
Business Standard

Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising options

Capital Market 

At meeting of Bond Issuance Committee scheduled on 31 July 2019

Shriram Transport Finance Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee - Public NCDs / Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending 31 July 2019 to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU