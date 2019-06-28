Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising options

-
At meeting of Bond Issuance Committee scheduled on 31 July 2019Shriram Transport Finance Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee - Public NCDs / Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending 31 July 2019 to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities.
