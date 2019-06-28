PVR opens 4 screens multiplex at Hyderabad

PVR announced the opening of 4 screens multiplex at Preston Mall, Hyderabad.

This multiplex is equipped with BARCO 4K projection system, Harkness Silver Screen, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and Dolby Atmos surround sound system in all auditoriums.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 785 screens at 167 properties in 67 cities.

