NRB Industrial Bearings allots 25 lakh preference shares to MD & Promoter

On 27 June 2019NRB Industrial Bearings announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 25,00,000 cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible preference shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lacs Only) of the Company on private placement basis to Devesh Singh Sahney, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of the Company vide circulation resolution passed on 27 June, 2019. The preference dividend be paid annually at 2% p.a. post tax expenses. The said shares shall not be listed on any stock exchange.
