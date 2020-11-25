Alembic Pharmaceuticals' JV receives UDFDA tentative approval for Testosterone Gel

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 gm actuation).

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD).

AndroGel 1.62%, of AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie). Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 gm actuation) is indicated for replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired).

Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 gm actuation) has an estimated market size of US$ 107 million for twelve months ending September 2020 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 136 ANDA approvals (117 final approvals and 19 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)