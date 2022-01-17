Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 798.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.31% in last one year as compared to a 28.14% rally in NIFTY and a 9.86% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 798.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18300.05. The Sensex is at 61293.04, up 0.11%.Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 4.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13964.15, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 801.5, down 0.46% on the day. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 25.31% in last one year as compared to a 28.14% rally in NIFTY and a 9.86% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

