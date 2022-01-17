Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4024, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.07% jump in NIFTY and a 49.97% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4024, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18290.7. The Sensex is at 61285.78, up 0.1%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 13.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38826.85, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

