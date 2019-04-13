JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Vardhman Concrete approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Lakshmi Vilas Bank announces ratings action from CARE

Capital Market 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has assigned rating of CARE BB (Double B) (Credit watch with developing implications) to the proposed Basel III compliant additional Tier I Perpetual Bond issue of the Bank.

CARE had also revised the rating from "CARE BBB" (Triple B; Credit Watch with negative implications) to "CARE BBB" (Triple B; Credit Watch with developing implications) for our Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Lower Tier II Bonds - Series VII (Option B), VIII, IX, X of Rs.50.50 crores, Rs.78.10 crores, Rs.140.10 crores and Rs.100 crores respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU