White Organic Agro receives in-principle approval for listing of White Organic Retail on SME platform

-
ALSO READ
Organic food worse for climate, Study suggests
Mother Dairy forays into organic food biz
White Organic Agro bags additional orders from Innovative Cuisine
Government Preparing Agro Specific Zones Under New Agriculture Export Policy
Super Crop Safe obtains organic certificate for its products
-
White Organic Agro has received in-principle approval from BSE for listing of shares of White Organic Retail, wholly owned subsidy of the company on the SME Platform.
The BSE SME has given in principal approval for the shares of White Organic Retail. The management is proposing a public issue of Retail division of the company, subject to all the statutory necessary approvals required from authorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU