White Organic Agro receives in-principle approval for listing of White Organic Retail on SME platform

White Organic Agro has received in-principle approval from BSE for listing of shares of White Organic Retail, wholly owned subsidy of the company on the SME Platform.

The BSE SME has given in principal approval for the shares of White Organic Retail. The management is proposing a public issue of Retail division of the company, subject to all the statutory necessary approvals required from authorities.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 09:38 IST

