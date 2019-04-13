Board of Vardhman Concrete approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 12 April 2019The Board of Vardhman Concrete approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 12 April 2019 -
1. Appointed Prashansa Bora as Non Executive, Independent Additional Director of the Company.
2. Accepted the Resignation of Anshul Gupta (DIN- 00366622) as Director of the Company.
3. Accepted the Resignation of Foram Mehta (DIN- 07140346) as Director of the Company.
4. Accepted the Resignation of Satish Parmar as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company
