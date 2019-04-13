JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Digjam announces resignation of directors
Business Standard

Board of Vardhman Concrete approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 12 April 2019

The Board of Vardhman Concrete approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 12 April 2019 -

1. Appointed Prashansa Bora as Non Executive, Independent Additional Director of the Company.

2. Accepted the Resignation of Anshul Gupta (DIN- 00366622) as Director of the Company.

3. Accepted the Resignation of Foram Mehta (DIN- 07140346) as Director of the Company.

4. Accepted the Resignation of Satish Parmar as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU