Business Standard

Digjam announces resignation of directors

Capital Market 

With immediate effect

Digjam announced the resignation of Meenakshi Birla from the Board of Directors of the company with immediate effect. C. Bhaskar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company and consequently from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 13:34 IST

