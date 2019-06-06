JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon has received the Provisional Completion Certificate for the Project 'Rehabilitation And Upgradation Of Kathipudi-Start Of Kakinada Bypass Section From Km 0/000 To Km 27/500 Of NH-214(New NH-216) To Four Lane With Paved Shoulder In The State Of Andhra Pradesh Under NHDP -IV Through Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Basis.

The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operations as on 28 March 2019.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:13 IST

