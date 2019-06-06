NIIT Technologies recognised as Leader of Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers

-
ALSO READ
NIIT Tech completes divestment of stake in Esri India Technologies
NIIT spurts as PE firm to acquire stake in NIIT Technologies
NIIT Ltd shares zoom nearly 20 pc, NIIT Tech scrips decline after Baring PE deal
Newgen recognised as Strong Performer in Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments
NIIT to divest 23.10% stake in NIIT Technologies
-
By Forrester ResearchNIIT Technologies announced that it has been named as a Leader among midsize agile software development service providers that matter most, by Forrester Research Inc., an independent research and advisory firm. NIIT Technologies was recognized in the report titled, The Forrester Wave: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU