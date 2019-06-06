JUST IN
NIIT Technologies recognised as Leader of Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers

By Forrester Research

NIIT Technologies announced that it has been named as a Leader among midsize agile software development service providers that matter most, by Forrester Research Inc., an independent research and advisory firm. NIIT Technologies was recognized in the report titled, The Forrester Wave: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019."

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:10 IST

