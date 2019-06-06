KPIT unveils its New Visual Brand Identity

KPIT Technologies unveiled its new visual brand identity. The new visual identity draws inspiration from KPITs' technology solutions that runs in millions of vehicles around the world.
It also reflects passion of people at KPIT who are in the pursuit of making mobility cleaner, smarter and safer.
At the heart of the new visual identity is an interconnected and responsive graphic system that represents KPIT's ubiquitous technology solutions. Anchored in this graphic system is the KPIT logo that manifests in both dynamic and static ways and is a distillation of the design system. There are other elements to the visual identity framework like signature style photography, typography, tone and brand colors.
