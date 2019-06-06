Board of Uday Jewellery Industries approves allotment of 25.78 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

JUST IN
At meeting held on 06 June 2019

The Board of Uday Jewellery Industries at its meeting held on 06 June 2019 has approved the allotment of 25,78,890 Equity shares to Promoter & Promoter group allotee upon conversion of equal number of warrants in final tranche, issued under Preferential Issue on 28 December 2017, in order to increase the working capital flow to boost the operations in near future.

