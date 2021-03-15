Alkem Laboratories launches anti-epileptic drug - Brivasure

-
-
Alkem Laboratories has launched Brivasure, an affordable anti-epileptic drug for the treatment of Epilepsy in India.
Brivasure, Alkem's anti-epileptic drug (AED) is a generic version of the parent molecule.
Alkem has launched the drug in the market at price, Brivasure 25mg - Rs.79.50/strip, Brivasure 50mg - Rs. 148.50/strip, Brivasure 75mg - Rs. 230/strip, Brivasure 100mg - Rs. 295/strip, post patent expiry of innovator product, of Brivaracetam as on 21 February 2021.
The drug has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization. The drug has exhibited faster onset of action, efficacy with favorable safety profile.
