Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2918.45, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2918.45, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 14564.35. The Sensex is at 48614.59, up 0.75%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 7.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13234.75, up 3.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2935.7, up 4.46% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 20.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)