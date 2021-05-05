Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3089.1, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.28% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3089.1, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 14564.35. The Sensex is at 48614.59, up 0.75%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has slipped around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25489, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3101.55, up 1.43% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 62.28% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)