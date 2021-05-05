SIL Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, TIL Ltd, Beardsell Ltd and Deep Energy Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2021.

SIL Investments Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 241.95 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 545 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd spiked 16.80% to Rs 97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15078 shares in the past one month.

TIL Ltd soared 15.56% to Rs 208.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2079 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd added 15.07% to Rs 12.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1895 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd spurt 14.93% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21840 shares in the past one month.

